Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.70. Pax Global Tech shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 16,872 shares changing hands.

Pax Global Tech Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

About Pax Global Tech

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

