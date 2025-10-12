Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 302,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 259,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Electrum Discovery Stock Down 13.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The firm has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.