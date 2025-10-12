Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 5,394 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.