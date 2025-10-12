Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.31), with a volume of 13180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

Malvern International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.62 million, a PE ratio of 6,052.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48.

Malvern International (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 1.54 EPS for the quarter. Malvern International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

Insider Activity

About Malvern International

In other news, insider Richard Christopher Mace sold 102,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20, for a total transaction of £20,501.60. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

