Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Trading Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 23.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 394,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 85,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Kestrel Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Kestrel Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.