Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 276795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Monday, September 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,252 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,465.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,867.50. This trade represents a 156.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zack David Arnold acquired 5,500 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $76,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,340. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $765,958.

