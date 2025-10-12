Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys New Shares in Cigna Group $CI

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 277.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CI opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.23.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.69.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

