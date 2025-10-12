Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $291,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit stock opened at $641.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

