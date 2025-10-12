Callan Family Office LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 189.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.