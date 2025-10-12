Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $255,000 Investment in The Clorox Company $CLX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 157.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $400,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $120.14 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

