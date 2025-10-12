East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 155.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,468,000 after buying an additional 4,696,157 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,390,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $83,330,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 203.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 817,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,361,000 after buying an additional 547,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6,571.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 460,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,311,000 after buying an additional 453,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,111.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price target on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

