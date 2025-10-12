L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $401,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

