Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.