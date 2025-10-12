IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.90 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after buying an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DraftKings by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,746,000 after buying an additional 301,134 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in DraftKings by 195.2% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,964,000 after buying an additional 3,423,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 2,138.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 4,486,488 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 7.1%

DKNG stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.