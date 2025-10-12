Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

