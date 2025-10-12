Wealth Advisory Team LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 3.1% of Wealth Advisory Team LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Team LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $27,231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,746,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
