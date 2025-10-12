Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Down 1.7%

Zscaler stock opened at $309.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.70 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $319.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.