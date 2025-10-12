Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

