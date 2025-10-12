36,651 Shares in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 143,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

