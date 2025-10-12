Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. $NBH Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 239,589 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,153,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

