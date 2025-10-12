BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $926,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $63,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.