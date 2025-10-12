Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,706 Shares of INV VK MUN OPP $VMO

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in INV VK MUN OPP were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in INV VK MUN OPP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 187,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in INV VK MUN OPP by 5.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMO stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. INV VK MUN OPP has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

