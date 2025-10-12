Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust $BYM

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atala Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 26.8% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 136.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $408,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.99 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.