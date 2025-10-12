Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Stake Boosted by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,596 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,176 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,110,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,815 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 273,247 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,565 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,597,687 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 12.1%

LEVI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,018. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

