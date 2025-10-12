Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 140,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

