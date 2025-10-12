Wealth Advisory Team LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

