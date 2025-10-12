OFI Invest Asset Management Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $144.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

