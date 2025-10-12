Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 11.6%

ESGV stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

