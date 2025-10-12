Board of the Pension Protection Fund Acquires Shares of 14,700 Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Northern Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,905,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 388,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.23.

Northern Trust Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

