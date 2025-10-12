Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,809 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

