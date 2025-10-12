Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.55 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.02 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.