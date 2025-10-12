1,506 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.