Head to Head Review: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

JD.com has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get JD.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 3.06% 13.60% 6.06% Carvana 3.46% 40.57% 6.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $158.76 billion 0.29 $5.67 billion $3.56 8.95 Carvana $13.67 billion 5.20 $210.00 million $3.99 82.85

This table compares JD.com and Carvana”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Carvana. JD.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carvana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JD.com and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 5 10 2 2.82 Carvana 0 6 14 1 2.76

JD.com currently has a consensus price target of $42.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Carvana has a consensus price target of $407.44, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than Carvana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carvana beats JD.com on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company also operates auction sites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.