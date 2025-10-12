Eastern Bank Sells 300 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE HWM opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.