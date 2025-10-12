Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 429 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,043,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 366,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,872,000 after acquiring an additional 237,953 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,618.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,846,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.1%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $336.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $287.05 and a 52 week high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.