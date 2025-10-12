JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,163.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.5%

CARR stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

