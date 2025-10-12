Aberdeen Group plc Has $76.54 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $76,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $786.78.
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $716.31 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $748.97 and its 200-day moving average is $685.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
