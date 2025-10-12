Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $53,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $259.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.43.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.69.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

