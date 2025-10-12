Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $55,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

CARR stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

