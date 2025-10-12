Board of the Pension Protection Fund Invests $1.59 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Equitable makes up about 1.7% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 310.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $252,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 51.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 15.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,295,688.45. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

