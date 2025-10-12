Board of the Pension Protection Fund Invests $1 Million in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CNA Financial by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,408.27. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $289,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 680,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,477,195. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,865. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

