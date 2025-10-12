Board of the Pension Protection Fund Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CMI opened at $413.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.43.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

