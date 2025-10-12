Board of the Pension Protection Fund Acquires 6,300 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in NiSource by 39.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 0.2%

NI opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.