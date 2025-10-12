Board of the Pension Protection Fund Invests $1.35 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

