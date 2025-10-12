Board of the Pension Protection Fund Has $359,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Board of the Pension Protection Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6%

DGX opened at $184.28 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.91 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,951.21. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

