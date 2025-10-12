Board of the Pension Protection Fund Purchases New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

