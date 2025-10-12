Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK Stake Increased by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 571.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 921,278 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for 4.2% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,590,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 240,531 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,662,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,086,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 922,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,510,000.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,264,345.40. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $405,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $586,680. This trade represents a 40.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,581. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

