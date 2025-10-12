Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after buying an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,382,000 after purchasing an additional 979,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

