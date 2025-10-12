Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,398,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.7%

ROL stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

