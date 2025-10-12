Board of the Pension Protection Fund Invests $538,000 in Textron Inc. $TXT

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

